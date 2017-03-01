Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport wins best service award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was named the best airport in the world for the service by its staff, according to British-based air transport rating organization Skytrax Tuesday.

The country’s main gateway beat a number of highly prestigious airports, such as Singapore’s Changi Airport, which finished fourth, and Kansai near Osaka, at No.6.

The South Korean capital Seoul’s Incheon came at No.2 and Tokyo’s Haneda at No.3, according to Skytrax. All top-10 airports were situated in Asia, with the exception of No.10, Vienna, Austria.

Taoyuan International Airport Corporation Chairman Tseng Dar-jen (曾大仁) was present in Amsterdam Tuesday to accept the award, which the airport won two years ago as well, he said.

Taoyuan also finished in the list of the world’s cleanest airports, at No.4, behind Tokyo’s Haneda, Incheon and Centrair in Nagoya, Japan, respectively.

However, no Taiwanese airport featured in the top-10 list for overall best airport of the world, with Taoyuan coming in at No.21, or one place lower than in 2016. The ranking was headed by Changi in Singapore for the fifth year running, and no Taiwanese airports featured in the top-10 for most improved airport, best airport hotels, best dining, best shopping, best regional airport, or best airport by passenger numbers.

The awards were based on the results of a survey with 13.82 million questionnaires completed by airline customers from 105 countries, Skytrax said. The survey was conducted between last July and February and covered 550 airports.

The World Airport Awards, also known as the Passengers Choice Awards, evaluated traveler “experiences across different airport service and product key performance indicators – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate,” Skytrax said.