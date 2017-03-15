Enjoy a sakura season feast at Irodori, Grand Hyatt Taipei

Hanami (flower viewing) is a traditional annual custom in Japan and, in honor of this, Irodori at Grand Hyatt Taipei is presenting a sakura-themed menu to spoil guests’ tastebuds from now untill March, 31.

"Inspired by the beauty of sakura blossoms, the Irodori team has created such dishes as cherry blossom chirashi sushi, cherry blossom clear clam soup, steamed egg custard cherry blossoms, and shrimp balls in five colors which will not only catch guests’ attention but also surprise their sense of taste," said Jimmy Lee, chef de cuisine at Irodori.