Photo of the Day: Agongdian Reservoir in southern Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- According to the Southern Region Water Resources Office (水利署南區水資源局), work has begun to construct Taiwan's first floating solar panel system on the Agongdian reservoir in Kaohisung.

Built in 1942, the Agongdian reservoir was the first reservoir to be completed in Taiwan after World War II. It is the only reservoir in Taiwan designed primarily for flood control.

Taking into consideration its stable water levels and the ample supply of sunshine in southern Taiwan, the government has decided to set up the the solar power project in the Agongdian reservoir, and expects to expand the solar power generation area to other reservoirs in southern Taiwan.