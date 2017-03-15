  1. Home
  2. Environment

Photo of the Day: Agongdian Reservoir in southern Taiwan

First floating solar panel system in Taiwan is set up on Agongdian Reservoir in Kaohsiung

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/15 16:40

The Agongdian Reservoir in Kaohsiung(By Central News Agency)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- According to the Southern Region Water Resources Office (水利署南區水資源局), work has begun to construct Taiwan's first floating solar panel system on the Agongdian reservoir in Kaohisung. 

Built in 1942, the Agongdian reservoir was the first reservoir to be completed in Taiwan after World War II. It is the only reservoir in Taiwan designed primarily for flood control. 

Taking into consideration its stable water levels and the ample supply of sunshine in southern Taiwan, the government has decided to set up the the solar power project in the Agongdian reservoir, and expects to expand the solar power generation area to other reservoirs in southern Taiwan.
Photo of the Day
Agongdian Reservoir
reservoir
Kaohsiung
solar panel system
solar energy
solar power
renewable energy

RELATED ARTICLES

DPP lawmaker flexes political muscle with aim of winning Kaohsiung mayoral primary
2017/03/12 16:31
Taiwan sets goal of 20% electricity from renewables by 2025
2017/03/10 17:50
Photo of the Day: Swimming with sea turtles in southern Taiwan
2017/03/08 18:09
Photo of the Day: Nighttime view of Tainan Park
2017/03/07 17:09
Photo of the Day: Frozen world on highest peak in Taiwan
2017/03/06 17:15