Taiwan’s GDP to grow 2.1% in 2017: Cathay Financial, NTU

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A research team from Cathay Financial Holdings (國泰金控) and National Taiwan University said on Wednesday that it predicts Taiwan’s GDP will expand 2.1 percent in 2017, up from December’s prediction of 1.5 percent growth.

The research team also said that there’s an 80 percent chance that GDP growth will be between 1.4 percent and 2.5 percent for the year. They indicated that inflation may hold steady at above 1 percent for the year.

The research team noted that economic growth momentum in the U.S., Eurozone and China has been better than previously expected since the beginning of the year and global manufacturing PMI is at nearly a five-and-a-half-year high.

The researchers said Taiwan should benefit from external demand from China and other nations, which will lead to more domestic investment despite conservative consumer sentiment.

They also noted that the overall financial situation seems loose, as the New Taiwan Dollar has been relatively strong since last April with increased bond interest rates and a surging stock market. They predict Taiwan stocks and the dollar exchange rate to remain stable throughout the year.

The researchers pointed out that once the U.S. Federal Reserve speeds up the rate hikes, of which three are expected this year, the Taiwan Central Bank will also raise interest rates as the two countries tend to synchronize their monetary policies.