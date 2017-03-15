CAF goes ahead with disciplinary case against Hayatou critic

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Confederation of African Football says it will go ahead with a disciplinary case against southern African soccer union head Phillip Chiyangwa, who has been an outspoken critic of its leader Issa Hayatou ahead of the CAF presidential election.

CAF says Chiyangwa's recent actions and statements appear to "attack the honor of the CAF, its president and the members of the executive committee."

CAF declined to give details of exact charges or possible sanctions against the Zimbabwe Football Association president because the case is "in a legal process."

Chiyangwa, who has described himself as the campaign manager for Hayatou's opponent in Thursday's election, reportedly criticized CAF executive committee members for not standing up to Hayatou, who has been CAF president for 29 years.