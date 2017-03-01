Legislator calls for Taiwan to join new TPP as China pushes entry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Democratic People’s Party (DPP) legislator Su Chiao-hui (苏巧慧) on Tuesday called for Taiwan to join meetings to restart the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement, which was scuttled after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president in November.

Su asked Premier Lin Chuan (林全) whether the country had the opportunity to join meetings in Chile that may pave the way for a future trade agreement. Lin noted that while the remaining parties to the agreement will now have different views, Taiwan should be willing to participate.

He added that Taiwan’s goal is to participate in international organizations, but cross-strait relations complicate the situation. Lin said the short-term goal should be to deal with the difficult situation and not to make the path to international membership more difficult.

Lin stressed that the nation should seek to join international trade pacts, such as the TPP, but that it’s more important to focus on domestic initiatives such as the 5+2 industrial innovation program as well as a bilateral trade pact with the U.S.

Su said that Taiwan would need to join the TPP to counter the influence of China, which is set to make a push to join the international trade treaty. Should China succeed in its push to join, Taiwan would likely be left out of the participating nations.

With China’s dominant economy, partner countries would be forced to adhere to China’s interpretation of the “one-China policy,” thus creating friction between Taiwan and its trade partners. In some cases, it may lead to lower exports from Taiwan.

Prior to the November elections in the U.S., economic analysts in Taiwan predicted a windfall for Taiwanese companies should the TPP be ratified, while some expected little or no benefit for the working class.

Evelyn Shyamala Devadason wrote in Journal of Contemporary China in 2012 that while the TPP would benefit from China’s inclusion, the benefits to China would be intangible.

Officials from 12 countries that signed the original agreement, as well as China and South Korea, began meeting in Chile on Tuesday to discuss the future of the TPP. According to AP, Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz said the meeting will be an opportunity to send a strong signal in favor of free trade and against protectionism.

Chilean Foreign Affairs Minister Heraldo Munoz (left), Japan's State Minister Tako Ochi (center) and Parliamentary Deputy Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Toshinao Nakagawa (right) at the TPP meeting in Chile on Tuesday (photo by Esteban Felix/AP)

Last month officials from 16 countries met in Kobe, Japan, to discuss a trade pact that could replace TPP, with China leading the push for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that it proposed in 2013. However, AP reported that members of the pact have disagreements over tariffs, trade in services and restrictions on investments in key industries.

RCEP members include Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The original members of the TPP include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the U.S. and Vietnam. While Taiwan was not a member of the trade agreement, some industries would have benefited as they have manufacturing facilities in member countries and partnerships with companies in those countries. It had also hoped to join the TPP along with other nations in the region at a later date, proclaiming its intention in 2010.