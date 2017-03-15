Explosion on highway kills 2 soldiers in southeast Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media report suspected Kurdish rebels have detonated explosives on a highway as security forces were passing by, killing two soldiers.

The state-run Anadolu Agency says the explosion occurred Wednesday on a highway linking the cities of Mardin and Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey.

The private Dogan news agency says two soldiers were killed in the explosion.

The rebels of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, have launched a series of violent attacks since 2015, when a fragile peace process with the government collapsed.