  1. Home
  2. World

Cathay Pacific Airways posts first annual loss in decade

By  Associated Press
2017/03/15 14:05

Cathay Pacific's new Airbus A350 aircraft (Image from Cathay Pacific official webstire)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways has posted its first annual loss in a decade, which it blames on tough competition from rival airlines, slowing Chinese economic growth and a stronger currency.

The airline said Wednesday it lost 575 million Hong Kong dollars ($74 million) in 2016 compared with a HK$6 billion profit the year before.

The last time Cathay, Hong Kong's biggest airline, reported a loss was in 2008.

Revenue fell 9.4 percent to HK$92.7 billion.

The company said "intense and increasing competition with other airlines was the most important factor" affecting its financial results.

It also was buffeted by economic factors including China's slowdown, a fall in tourists visiting Hong Kong and a stronger Hong Kong dollar, which reduces profits it brings back from other countries.
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong
airlines
China
Cathay Pacific Airways

RELATED ARTICLES

GEC switches to ‘Taiwan’ from ‘Chinese-Taipei’
2017/03/13 15:12
Opinion: Take heed of 'one-China' academic agreements and be armed with sense of danger
2017/03/11 10:40
Cheaper to make clothes in Taiwan than China now: Designer
2017/03/10 13:46
U.S. challenges Taiwan, 21 others over maritime claims
2017/03/07 11:11
Bus crashes into roadside house, driver critically injured and others safe
2017/03/06 15:14