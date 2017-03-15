BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TILLERSON-ASIA — On his first trip to Asia as top U.S. diplomat, Rex Tillerson wants to forge cooperation with Japan, South Korea and China against the nuclear threat from North Korea and demonstrate "America First" does not mean a U.S. diplomatic retreat from the volatile region. By Matt Pennington. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TILLERSON-ASIA TRIP — A reporter from a conservative-leaning website is the only media representative accompanying Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on his trip to Asia this week. SENT: 250 words.

CHINA-NKOREA — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called Wednesday for new talks to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, ahead of a visit to the region this week by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that is expected to focus heavily on efforts to end North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korea says it will hold an election on May 9 to choose a successor for ousted President Park Geun-hye. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SKOREA-INTERVIEW DISASTER - You can see the exact moment Robert Kelly, a professor in the southern South Korean port city of Busan, knows his live interview has imploded. As he speaks from his home office via Skype with BBC about the just-booted South Korean president, his eyes dart left as he watches on his PC screen as his young daughter parades into the room behind him. By Foster Klug. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-PARK'S DOGS — A South Korean animal rights group has accused ousted President Park Geun-hye of abandoning her pets after she left nine dogs at the presidential palace when she returned to her private home after a court stripped her of her office over a corruption scandal. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 300 words, photos.

INDONESIA-ORANGUTAN — Conservation groups in Indonesia have returned 17 critically endangered orangutans to their natural forest habitat in the past month, airlifting some by helicopter to a remote area of Borneo where they hope the rehabilitated great apes will be safe from human encroachment.

AUSTRALIA-CANCER CON — A judge says Australian author and blogger Belle Gibson, who lied about beating a normally deadly brain tumor through healthy eating, had exploited public generosity by falsely claiming most of her income went to charities. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 300 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

CHINA-ECONOMY - China's No. 2 leader said Wednesday his government hopes for positive relations with Washington and has no desire for a trade war or plans to devalue its currency to boost exports. By Gillian Wong. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CHINA-US — China's top economic official said Chinese leaders "don't wish to see a trade war" with Washington and promised Wednesday to open its state-dominated economy wider to foreign investment and trade. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CHINA-CURRENCY — China's top economic official says Beijing has no plans to devalue its yuan to boost exports and will keep its exchange rate "generally stable." SENT: 270 words.

JAPAN-WHISKY — A dim storage room surrounded by bamboo groves and pastoral hills is filled wall-to-wall with 3,000 wooden barrels. Here sleeps, for years, sometimes decades, prized Japanese whisky. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks fell Wednesday as the Fed met to decide on whether to hike interest rates in view of improvements in the U.S. economy. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 410 words, photos.

