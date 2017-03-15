Grammy-winning jazz producer Tommy LiPuma dead at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz and pop producer Tommy LiPuma has died at age 80.

LiPuma died Monday in New York after a brief illness, according to the Decca/Verve Label Group, where he had served as chairman.

In a career spanning six decades, LiPuma's productions won five Grammys and sold 75 million copies.

His Grammys came for collaborations with artists including Natalie Cole, George Benson and Paul McCartney.

Singer and keyboardist Diana Krall, who worked with LiPuma throughout her career, says the producer took her to artistic heights she never dreamed of.

The two had just finished their last collaboration, an album called "Turn Up the Quiet" that will be released in May.