BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Toronto
|39
|28
|.582
|3
|New York
|27
|41
|.397
|15½
|Philadelphia
|24
|43
|.358
|18
|Brooklyn
|12
|54
|.182
|29½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Atlanta
|37
|30
|.552
|4½
|Miami
|32
|35
|.478
|9½
|Charlotte
|29
|38
|.433
|12½
|Orlando
|24
|44
|.353
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|34
|33
|.507
|10½
|Detroit
|33
|34
|.493
|11½
|Milwaukee
|32
|34
|.485
|12
|Chicago
|32
|35
|.478
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-San Antonio
|52
|14
|.788
|—
|Houston
|46
|21
|.687
|6½
|Memphis
|37
|30
|.552
|15½
|Dallas
|28
|38
|.424
|24
|New Orleans
|27
|40
|.403
|25½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Oklahoma City
|38
|29
|.567
|4
|Denver
|32
|35
|.478
|10
|Portland
|29
|37
|.439
|12½
|Minnesota
|28
|38
|.424
|13½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|53
|14
|.791
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|27
|.597
|13
|Sacramento
|26
|41
|.388
|27
|Phoenix
|22
|45
|.328
|31
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|47
|.299
|33
x-clinched playoff spot
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 128, Detroit 96
New York 87, Indiana 81
Oklahoma City 122, Brooklyn 104
New Orleans 100, Portland 77
Golden State 106, Philadelphia 104