  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKN--NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/15 13:24
BC-BKN--NBA Standings,0226 National Basketball Association

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 42 25 .627
Toronto 39 28 .582 3
New York 27 41 .397 15½
Philadelphia 24 43 .358 18
Brooklyn 12 54 .182 29½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 25 .621
Atlanta 37 30 .552
Miami 32 35 .478
Charlotte 29 38 .433 12½
Orlando 24 44 .353 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 22 .667
Indiana 34 33 .507 10½
Detroit 33 34 .493 11½
Milwaukee 32 34 .485 12
Chicago 32 35 .478 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-San Antonio 52 14 .788
Houston 46 21 .687
Memphis 37 30 .552 15½
Dallas 28 38 .424 24
New Orleans 27 40 .403 25½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 42 25 .627
Oklahoma City 38 29 .567 4
Denver 32 35 .478 10
Portland 29 37 .439 12½
Minnesota 28 38 .424 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 53 14 .791
L.A. Clippers 40 27 .597 13
Sacramento 26 41 .388 27
Phoenix 22 45 .328 31
L.A. Lakers 20 47 .299 33

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 128, Detroit 96

New York 87, Indiana 81

Oklahoma City 122, Brooklyn 104

New Orleans 100, Portland 77

Golden State 106, Philadelphia 104