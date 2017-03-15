Sri Lanka wins toss, bats first in Bangladesh's 100th test

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath has won the toss and elected to bat first Wednesday in a match in which Bangladesh is marking its 100th test.

Sri Lanka leads the two-match series after a 259-run win at Galle last week.

Bangladesh made four changes for the second test, dropping Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque, Taskin Ahmed and Liton Das.

Mossadek Hossain, who has a first-class average of 68, has been handed his first test cap. Imrul Kayes, Tajiul Islam and Sabbbir Rahman have been recalled to the starting XI.