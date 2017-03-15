Taiwan’s Ex-president Ma Ying-jeou maintains innocence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) denied leaking classified information related to the suspected influence-peddling of an opposing party lawmaker, and pleaded his innocence.

Taipei City prosecutors indicted Ma for allegedly violating the Communication and Surveillance Act and the Personal Information Protection Act in a wiretapping case dating back to 2013 on Tuesday.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison for Ma.

"Where is axiom? Where is justice?" Ma wrote in a Facebook post shortly after the prosecutors' announcement.

Ma questioned why he was being indicted for calling for an investigation of a case of lawmakers influence-peddling judges to absolve charges against a legislator, while the lawmakers in question were left unscathed.

The ex-president defended his actions, saying Prosecutor-General Huang Shyh-ming (黃世銘) at the time reported Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) and then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) of the Komingtang (KMT) were improperly using their influence to ask prosecutors to drop breach-of-trust charges against an investment company managed by Ker.

Ker, who was the president of Formosa Telecommunication Investment (全民電通) in 1997, was sued in 2008 for over reporting the company’s investments by NT$12 million (US$388,531).

The legal case dragged on for five years, and in the first two trials judges sentenced Ker to six months in prison, but a High Court first-instance ruling in June 2013 overturned previous rulings. The ruling led to suspicions of the misuse of influence by Ker and Wang.

Ma called Premier Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) and Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) to his house to discuss an emergency response to the suspected influence-peddling case because it would impact Executive Yuan and Legislative Yuan relations, and laws that were under review.

Ma also cited Article 56 of the Constitution to justify the premier and president has the right to exercise the appointment of new government officials, since several government agency heads involved in the influence-peddling case would have to be replaced.

The former president said he would continue to fight for justice in court.

Legal expert Kao Jung-chih (高榮志) speculated in a Liberty Times report that due to lack of previous criminal records, it was highly probable that Ma would receive a light sentence from judges and would only have to pay a fine.

In response to Ma's indictment, Ker said at a press conference Tuesday that he had waited a very long time for this.

When Ma claimed Ker's influence-peddling was wrongful at a press conference three years ago, it was held on the ruling party legislator's birthday, and was "Ma's birthday gift to me," said Ker.

"The indictment is the best White Day gift I can send to Ma," said Ker.