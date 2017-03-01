Customs alters rules on exiting Taiwan with cash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Customs Administration announced new rules on Tuesday set to take effect on June 28 regarding passengers carrying cash and valuables out of Taiwan in an effort to fight money laundering.

The new rules will set a strict limit on the amount of cash passengers are allowed to carry when exiting the country to NT$100,000 (US$3,229) or US$10,000 or its equivalent in gold or other items. Those who do not declare amounts in excess of the limits will be punished with confiscation of excess cash or valuables and/or fines.

Previous rules allowed passengers who carried amounts in excess of the limits to store the excess with customs for retrieval when re-entering Taiwan. From June 28, excess amounts will be confiscated and not returned.

Passengers will be required to declare the cash and valuables even if they are being transported as cargo, by express delivery or surface mail.

In 2016, there were 45 violations involving about NT$106.8 million in cash and seven violations involving a total of 10 kg of gold, according to Customs Administration statistics,.