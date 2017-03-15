Kiwi quick Trent Boult ruled out of 2nd test vs South Africa

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult has been ruled out of New Zealand's lineup for the second cricket test against South Africa because of a leg injury.

Boult sustained the groin or hip injury during the drawn first test at Dunedin and has been ruled unfit for selection for second match starting Thursday at the Basin Reserve.

Tim Southee will return to the starting XI after missing the first test in which New Zealand elected to play two spinners. Matt Henry will likely return to the New Zealand lineup to form a three-pronged seam attack with Southee and Neil Wagner at the expense of one of the spinners, Jeetan Patel or Mitchell Santner.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old batsman Neil Broom will make his test debut in place of injured Ross Taylor.