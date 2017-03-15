Juventus beats Porto 1-0 to reach Champions League quarters

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paulo Dybala's penalty set Juventus on its way to a 1-0 win over 10-man Porto on Tuesday and a place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Dybala, who had said it was his "dream" to score past veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas, converted from the spot in the 42nd minute after Maxi Pereira was sent off for handling the ball on the goal line.

Massimiliano Allegri's side progressed 3-0 on aggregate and maintained its impressive record at the Juventus Stadium.

It was Casillas' 175th appearance in European competition, breaking the previous record held by former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, it was always going to be an uphill task for Porto against the five-time defending Serie A champion.

Especially as Juventus hadn't lost in Turin in the Champions League in nearly three years and was undefeated at home in all competition since August 2015.

Porto needed an early goal but had barely a sight on goal, with Francisco Soares' speculative effort being comfortably gathered by Gianluigi Buffon.

Mario Mandzukic had a header smothered by Casillas and sent another effort just past the left post before Juventus broke the deadlock four minutes from halftime.

Alex Sandro's header was parried by Casillas but only as far as Gonzalo Higuain and his effort from close range was stopped by the outstretched hand of Maxi Pereira, leading to an inevitable red card for the Porto defender.

Dybala stepped up and fired powerfully into the bottom right corner, sending Casillas the wrong way.

Juventus almost doubled its lead on the stroke of halftime but Juan Cuadrado blasted narrowly over the bar.

Despite the numerical advantage, Porto almost leveled shortly after the break, but Soares sent his shot past the right post when one on one with Buffon.

Dybala was given a standing ovation when he was substituted for Tomas Rincon with 12 minutes remaining.