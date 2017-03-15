It's a congressional road trip _ and stab at bipartisanship

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a congressional road trip — and a stab at bipartisanship.

Two Texas congressmen — a Republican and a Democrat — are live-streaming their 1,600 mile-drive from San Antonio to Washington, talking to constituents as they sit in traffic and even at the burger drive-thru.

Republican Rep. Will Hurd and Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke rented a Chevrolet Impala in San Antonio on Tuesday after attending a veterans' town hall together. Hurd's flight was canceled due to bad weather in the Northeast. O'Rourke proposed driving the long distance and Hurd agreed, after some consideration, "to show what unites us and not just talk about what divides us."

Viewers typed questions, and topics ranged from the Republican health care bill to the notion of microwave surveillance to their favorite buddy cop movie.