AP PHOTOS: Late-season storm stuns Northeast with snow, wind

A powerful nor'easter hit the Northeast on Tuesday after a largely uneventful winter, dropping up to 2 feet of snow in some places, grounding thousands of flights and leading to school and work closures along the coast.

Many people braved the wind-whipped snow and sleet as they schlepped down sidewalks in Boston and New York City and drove their horse and buggy in rural Pennsylvania. Snowplow drivers put in extra hours to keep the city streets passable and airport tarmacs cleared.

Some people even had fun with the weather. In Times Square, a couple of men played golf with a tennis ball at the virtually empty tourist attraction.

Here's a gallery of images from the late-season storm.

