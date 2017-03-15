AP PHOTOS: Late-season storm stuns Northeast with snow, wind

People struggle to walk in the blowing snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
A man salts a sidewalk during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A person stands in the wind-driven snow during a winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
A gust of wind blows snow back at Roger Lane, a custodian at Yonkers Public School 17, as he clears a sidewalk in front of the school w
Two men play golf with a tennis ball as a snowstorm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark L
Snow plows work to keep the grounds clear at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A storm pou
Yvonne Mouskourie, of Tom's River, N.J., makes herself comfortable after her morning flight to Florida was canceled at Newark Liberty I
A woman climbs the snow covered steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
A pedestrian crosses East Broadway during a snowstorm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Ma
A horse and buggy drive through a winter snow storm, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Gap, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
A man crosses South Broad Street in view of City Hall during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Ro
A powerful nor'easter hit the Northeast on Tuesday after a largely uneventful winter, dropping up to 2 feet of snow in some places, grounding thousands of flights and leading to school and work closures along the coast.
Many people braved the wind-whipped snow and sleet as they schlepped down sidewalks in Boston and New York City and drove their horse and buggy in rural Pennsylvania. Snowplow drivers put in extra hours to keep the city streets passable and airport tarmacs cleared.
Some people even had fun with the weather. In Times Square, a couple of men played golf with a tennis ball at the virtually empty tourist attraction.
Here's a gallery of images from the late-season storm.
