Jack Harris, who produced horror film 'The Blob,' dies at 98

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Harris, who cemented his place in Hollywood history by producing the 1958 horror film "The Blob," has died.

His daughter, Lynda Resnick, says Harris died of natural causes Tuesday at his home in Beverly Hills surrounded by family. He was 98.

Born in Philadelphia and a vaudeville performer from a young age, Harris was a decorated WWII veteran before getting into the movie business. He worked in marketing, publicity, distribution and production across his long career.

His first film, the B-movie "The Blob" starring Steve McQueen, became an enormous hit, grossing more than $3 million on a $110,000 budget and spawning a sequel and a remake.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Harris; his daughter; his son, Anthony Harris; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.