Dortmund beats Lotte for German Cup semifinal against Bayern

OSNABRUECK, Germany (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored for the second time in a week as Borussia Dortmund defeated third-division Sportfreunde Lotte 3-0 on Tuesday to line up a German Cup semifinal at defending champion Bayern Munich.

Having scored his first Champions League goal in a 4-0 victory over Benfica last Wednesday, Pulisic made the breakthrough 12 minutes into the second half to set Dortmund on its way in the postponed quarterfinal. The original game was called off on Feb. 28 due to heavy snow and a waterlogged pitch, and had been moved from Lotte's stadium to nearby Osnabrueck.

Lotte largely contained Dortmund in the first half and even made the better start, with goalkeeper Roman Buerki coming to the Bundesliga side's rescue with a good block to deny Tim Wendel.

Dortmund gradually improved but was restricted to long-range efforts from Gonzalo Castro and Raphael Guerreiro, before Lotte goalkeeper Benedikt Fernandez denied Shinji Kagawa after the restart.

Lotte, which upset top-flight Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen, then second-division 1860 Munich in the previous rounds, had no answer to Ousmane Dembele's pace on a counterattack. And it was Dembele's clever ball into space to his left for Pulisic to run onto and fire through the goalkeeper's legs that broke the deadlock.

Guerreiro headed back Kagawa's cross for Andre Schuerrle to make it 2-0 minutes later and Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer wrapped it up with a free kick in the final minutes.

Dortmund was missing Bundesliga top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to a groin injury.