Large sacks of mint-looking cash found at Nigeria airport

KADUNA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says five large sacks of mint-looking local currency have been discovered at a check-in counter at Kaduna International Airport.

Ibrahim Bappah with the anti-graft commission's local office said Tuesday the "crispy naira notes" were discovered Monday when a distinctive aroma was detected during routine screening.

The owner of the money fled and has not been found. The intended destination of the sacks of cash, worth about $155,000, is not immediately clear.

Bappah says the anti-graft commission is looking into whether the money is linked to any crime.