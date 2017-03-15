Man United charged with 'failing to control players'

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United has been charged by the English Football Association after its players harangued referee Michael Oliver following the sending-off of Ander Herrera during the team's FA Cup loss to Chelsea.

United's players were unhappy when Herrera received a second yellow card in the 35th minute for fouling Chelsea winger Eden Hazard. The score was 0-0 at that stage and United went on to lose 1-0 in the quarterfinal match at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The FA said Tuesday that United has been charged with "failing to control their players."

United has until Friday to respond to the charge.