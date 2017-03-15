Strong winds force cancellation of ski jump World Cup event

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Strong winds forced a ski jump World Cup competition in Lillehammer to be canceled Tuesday.

Following frequent interruptions caused by the winds, the International Ski Federation jury stopped the contest in the first round.

Austrian Markus Schiffner had been leading with a score of 126.2 points after 26 of the 50 athletes had competed.

There are two more individual World Cup events scheduled for Thursday and Sunday in Trondheim and Vikersund, as well as a team competition Saturday.