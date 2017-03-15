UN expert warns of South Sudan 'population engineering'

KOBOKO, Uganda (AP) — A United Nations expert says South Sudan's government has begun a campaign of "population engineering" to relocate people over their ethnicity as civil war continues under warnings of genocide.

Yasmin Sooka on Tuesday told the U.N. Human Rights Council that a government redrawing of state borders has depopulated ethnic Shilluk and Nuer inhabitants of the Upper Nile region.

Sooka also says aid workers estimate that 2,000 mostly Dinka people were transported to Wau Shilluk town after fighting caused Shilluk people to flee. President Salva Kiir is Dinka.

The government then asked that the new arrivals get international humanitarian aid.

South Sudan's civil war began in December 2013. Fighting has recently spread to new areas, and Sooka reports a "massive increase" in rights violations in the past nine months.