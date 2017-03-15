Mitch Seavey closes in on third Iditarod victory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Mitch Seavey could further cement his family's position as mushing royalty.

The Seward, Alaska, musher is attempting to win his third Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and could arrive at the finish line in Nome as early as Tuesday afternoon. He's also on pace to set a new course record.

Seavey left the checkpoint at White Mountain with a commanding two-hour lead over his nearest competitor — his son and defending champion Dallas Seavey — for the last 77-mile push to the Bering Sea coast.

"This is kind of a ride of a lifetime," Seavey told a camera crew for the Iditarod website as he was packing his sled to leave.

"I hope there's more, but it's fantastic to see these guys perform," he said of his dog team.

If Seavey's lead holds, he and his son will have won the last six races. Dallas, of Willow, Alaska, won four of those races, and Mitch finished second to him the last two years.

The two are close but competitive, and Seavey said the prospect of not being runner-up is appealing.

"You know, I never did get used to the bridesmaid position behind my son," he told the website. "So, I'm really, really excited about it."

The family's ties to the race go back to the first Iditarod, held in 1973, when Mitch's dad, Dan, mushed in the event.

Mitch Seavey did admit while winning is nice, it's just part of the journey.

"This is the joy of the dog team, the accomplishments of the kennel and family," he said. "The winning is kind of checking the box, but getting it done is really where the value is."

He previously won the race in 2013 and 2004. If the 57-year-old Seavey wins this year's race, he'll become the oldest winning musher, beating the record he set in the 2013 race when he was 53.

Dallas Seavey, 30, had wins in 2012 and from 2014-2016.

The race started March 6 in Fairbanks. Low snow and open water conditions in the Alaska Range forced the start of the race over the mountain span that includes Denali to Fairbanks.

Seventy-one teams set off from the frozen Chena River in Fairbanks, attempting to navigate nearly a thousand miles of grueling Alaska wilderness to the finish line in the old Gold Rush town of Nome. Four mushers have scratched.

Three dogs associated with the race have died this year, including one that was hit by a car in Anchorage after it got loose while staying at a handler's home.