The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 12, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Moana (2016)
2. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
3. Passengers (2016)
4. Doctor Strange (2016)
5. Sing
6. Jackie
7. Arrival
8. Hacksaw Ridge
9. Assassin's Creed
10. Moonlight
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Moonlight
2. Manchester By the Sea
3. My Scientology Movie
4. Loving
5. The Neon Demon
6. Catfight
7. Captain Fantastic
8. A Man Called Ove
9. Lavender
10. Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.