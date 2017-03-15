BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, March 15

TODAY

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike its key interest rate following a two-day meeting of its policymaking body. The Labor Department reports its consumer price index for February, and the National Association of Home Builders issues its monthly index of builder sentiment.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Pandora Media slumped after the streaming music company announced it will launch an on-demand service to compete with Apple Music and Spotify.

CENTERPIECE

Employment at 7-year high

The flip side of the unemployment rate, the so-called "employment rate," can give a deeper sense of the job market's health. It hit a seven-year high last month, but remains below its pre-crisis level.

STORY STOCKS

MoneyGram (MGI)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX)

Marathon Oil (MRO)

Community Health Systems (CYH)

Kirby (KEX)

Ruby Tuesday (RT)

DSW (DSW)

Wal-Mart (WMT)

FUND FOCUS

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

The fund has made strong technology picks, but Morningstar says large bets on a few big companies "could raise the potential for some turbulence due to stock-specific moves."

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.