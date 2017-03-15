Chile Pacific Trade meeting seeks new path after failed TPP

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Representatives from countries that signed the failed Trans-Pacific Partnership are meeting in Chile to emphasize common economic interests and discuss a possible new regional trade deal.

Senior officials from the 12 countries of the TPP, plus China and South Korea, begin meeting Tuesday in the seaside resort city of Vina del Mar. It's the first time that the nations have met since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal.

Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz says the Asia Pacific meeting will be an opportunity to send a strong signal in favor of free trade and against protectionism.

The TPP was a centerpiece of U.S. economic policy in Asia during the previous administration of President Barack Obama.

Trump has said he prefers bilateral deals.