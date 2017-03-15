BC-EU--Netherlands-Election,ADVISORY, EU

Editors:

The Dutch election will take place on Wednesday, March 15. Most polls open at 0630 GMT and close at 2000 GMT, though a few will open earlier, starting at midnight. Here's are AP's coverage plans in all formats:

Tuesday, March 14:

NETHERLANDS-ELECTION — Amid unprecedented international attention, the Dutch vote Wednesday in a parliamentary election that is seen as a bellwether for the future of populism in a year of crucial votes in Europe. SENT: 720 words, photos, video. Will be updated with final debate, then early voting in Amsterdam at 2300 GMT. Live video coverage of both the debate and early voting planned.

NETHERLANDS-ELECTION-GLANCE — A look at key players and issues. SENT: 440 words, photos. Will move again Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS-LEADERS — A mobile-friendly look at the five key party leaders. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Will move again Wednesday.

NETHERLANDS-WILDERS — A profile of Party for Freedom head Geert Wilders. SENT: 870 words, photos.

NETHERLANDS-RUTTE — A profile of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. SENT: 660 words, photos.

Wednesday, March 15:

NETHERLANDS-ELECTION — The Netherlands holds elections for the lower house of Parliament, with far-right populist Geert Wilders polling strongly on an anti-immigrant, anti-European Union platform. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos and live video when most polls open at 0630 GMT, updates throughout the day in text, video and photos with voter reaction, leaders voting and color from voting stations. Live video coverage from PVV headquarters from 1800 GMT and from VDD headquarters from 1900 GMT. Polls close at 2000 GMT, when there will be video coverage of votes being counted, and an exit poll is expected shortly after. Results expected around midnight, although it could take longer.

WITH: NETHERLANDS-ELECTION-THE LATEST — A roundup of the latest Election Day developments, starting from when the polls open.

EUROPE-ELECTIONS — A look at other key European elections coming up this year. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1200 GMT.