Quintana wins Tirreno-Adriatico for 2nd time in 3 years

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (AP) — Nairo Quintana won the Tirreno-Adriatico race for a second time in three years on Tuesday, while Rohan Dennis was fastest on the final stage, an individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto.

Quintana had started the day with a 50-second advantage over Thibaut Pinot and the Colombian rider's 45th place finish, 41 seconds behind Dennis was enough to secure the overall victory.

Dennis was three seconds faster than Jos van Emden on the 10-kilometer (6-mile) course to move into second place overall, 25 seconds behind Quintana.

Pinot ended up 36 seconds behind Quintana.

Michael Hepburn of Australia was third on the day.