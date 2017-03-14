Now hear this: Loud sound may pose more harm than we thought

NEW YORK (AP) — Do you have unusual trouble hearing people in noisy backgrounds like bars? Some recent research suggests a possible explanation for that, even for people with normal scores on hearing tests.

Scientists say it may be due to a loss of crucial connections in nerves of the ear. Most of the research has been done in animals, and researchers are still defining how much of a problem this might be in people.

It's not just older people who notice difficulty hearing in noisy situations. Matt Garlock, who's 29 and lives near Boston, says that happens to him despite his normal score on a standard hearing test. He has volunteered to help Harvard researchers in their studies of what they call "hidden hearing loss."