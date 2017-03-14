Trudeau in New York for Broadway play about Canada on 9/11

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to be in New York on Wednesday for a Broadway play about Newfoundlanders who opened their doors to thousands of passengers who descended on the town of Gander the day U.S. airspace was shut on 9/11.

More than 200 flights were diverted to Canada. Little-used Gander became the second busiest airport, taking in 38 flights. The 6,600 passengers arrived without warning on the town of 10,000.

Canadians took care of the stranded passengers for days. Americans say they experienced overwhelming kindness.

It's now a musical called "Come From Away" that has won critical raves. It opened Sunday at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater.

Trudeau spokeswoman Andree-Lyne Halle says the prime minister looks forward to showing New Yorkers "Canada at its best."