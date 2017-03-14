Investigation into 2012 Nigeria plane crash faults pilot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An investigation into a June 2012 plane crash in Nigeria that killed 153 people onboard and others on the ground has faulted the pilot and renewed long-standing questions over aviation safety in Africa's most populous nation.

The 210-page report by Nigeria's Accident Investigation Bureau says the Dana Air MD-83 lost power to one of its two engines 17 minutes into the flight from Abuja, the capital, to Lagos.

The report says the pilot flew on, with neither he nor his co-pilot following any emergency procedure checklists. It also faults the crew for not landing at a nearer airport.

The report, released Monday, says the plane lost power to its second engine while approaching Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The plane crashed in Lagos' Iju-Ishaga neighborhood, killing six people on the ground.