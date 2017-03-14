French presidential candidate Fillon charged in jobs probe

PARIS (AP) — French presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been given preliminary charges in an investigation into taxpayer-funded jobs for his wife and children they allegedly never performed.

The charges further damage the former prime minister's chances at winning the two-round April 23-May 7 presidential election, though he was once the front-runner.

The national financial prosecutor's office said investigating judges filed the charges Tuesday. Fillon is accused of misusing public funds, receiving money from the misuse of public funds, complicity in misusing public funds and improper declaration of his assets, among other charges.

Fillon has denied wrongdoing and vowed to continue his campaign.