Yamada hits 2 home runs to lead Japan over Cuba in WBC

TOKYO (AP) — Tetsuto Yamada hit two home runs to lead Japan to an 8-5 win over Cuba in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday.

Seiichi Uchikawa broke a 5-5 tie on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Yamada made it 8-5 with a two-run shot to center field at Tokyo Dome.

Yamada also hit a leadoff homer in the first inning.

Two-time champion Japan improved to 2-0 in Pool E and can advance to the March 20-22 championship round in Los Angeles with a win over Israel (1-1) on Wednesday. The top two teams in the group advance.

The Netherlands (1-1) faces Cuba (0-2) in Wednesday's other game.

Cuba took a 4-2 lead in the fourth on Victor Mesa's single to left. Japan tied it in the fifth on RBIs by Norichika Aoki and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.

Each team scored a run in the sixth.