  1. Home
  2. World

Yamada hits 2 home runs to lead Japan over Cuba in WBC

By  Associated Press
2017/03/14 22:02

Japan's closer Kazuhisa Makita, right, and Shogo Akiyama, second from right, celebrate with teammates after beating Cuba 8-5 in their s

Cuba's Yurisbel Gracial tags up to third as Japan's third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda cannot tag him during the sixth inning of their seco

Cuba's Yurisbel Gracial tags up to third safely during the sixth inning of their second round game against Japan at the World Baseball

Japan's manager Hiroki Kokubo, third from left, celebrates with his players after beating Cuba 8-5 in31 their second round game at the

TOKYO (AP) — Tetsuto Yamada hit two home runs to lead Japan to an 8-5 win over Cuba in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday.

Seiichi Uchikawa broke a 5-5 tie on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Yamada made it 8-5 with a two-run shot to center field at Tokyo Dome.

Yamada also hit a leadoff homer in the first inning.

Two-time champion Japan improved to 2-0 in Pool E and can advance to the March 20-22 championship round in Los Angeles with a win over Israel (1-1) on Wednesday. The top two teams in the group advance.

The Netherlands (1-1) faces Cuba (0-2) in Wednesday's other game.

Cuba took a 4-2 lead in the fourth on Victor Mesa's single to left. Japan tied it in the fifth on RBIs by Norichika Aoki and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.

Each team scored a run in the sixth.