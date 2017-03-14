Philippine police face lawsuit campaign over drug killings

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Relatives of a father and son who were killed last year by Philippine policemen in an anti-drug raid have filed murder complaints against eight officers in what lawyers said will be the first of many lawsuits against enforcers of the president's bloody crackdown.

Lawyer Maria Kristina Conti said the murder complaints filed Tuesday by Mary Ann Domingo against the policemen are the start of a campaign to help families of poor victims of alleged extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown fight back through the courts.

Domingo's husband and son were gunned down in their house in what police say was a gunbattle with drug suspects, but Conti said was a rubout.