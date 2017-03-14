Clean-up work begins after moderate Myanmar earthquake

TAIKKYI, Myanmar (AP) — Clean-up work has begun as aftershocks continue to rattle villages near Myanmar's biggest city a day after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake injured more than two dozen people and shook homes and temples.

The epicenter of Monday night's quake was about 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Yangon.

Military personnel worked with firefighters on Tuesday to check damage to buildings and temples in Taikkyi, the northernmost township in the Yangon region.

Officials there said 27 people were treated at hospitals for minor injuries from the main quake and 10 more needed treatment following the aftershocks.

Myanmar is in an active earthquake belt. Many quakes occur in sparsely populated areas, causing relatively little damage. Older buildings and structures are most vulnerable.