BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korea's acting leader turns down the resignation offers made by senior advisers to ousted President Park Geun-hye. The Constitutional Court ruled Friday to formally end the presidency of Park, who was impeached by parliament in December over a huge corruption scandal. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-STUDENT MOVEMENT — When the Constitutional Court removed President Park Geun-hye from office last week, there were waves of social media messages thanking students at one South Korean university for sparking the historic change. Last summer, months before the public learned about a shadowy adviser behind Park, Ewha Womans University students gathered on the Seoul campus to protest something that initially seemed unrelated to national politics: the school administration's decision to create a new degree program. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the body of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed last month, has been embalmed to better preserve it, and that about 50 North Koreans whose work permits have expired will be deported. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 670 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-NORTH KOREA — North Korea tries to shift the blame for the deadly attack in Malaysia on the estranged half brother of its leader Kim Jong Un to the United States and South Korea. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TAIWAN-EX-PRESIDENT CHARGED — Prosecutors in Taiwan indict the island's China-friendly ex-President Ma Ying-jeou over the leaking of classified information involving suspected influence peddling by a powerful opposition lawmaker. By Ralph Jennings. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CHINA-TIBETAN MONASTERY — China is rebuilding a major center of Tibetan Buddhist learning in the country's west to improve safety and public health, a local official and state media say, refuting reports last year that the complex was being demolished and its residents evicted. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-GREAT HALL-TINY MOMENTS — The annual session of China's ceremonial legislature is designed to awe onlookers with its size and sweep, with nearly 3,000 delegates and hordes of journalists and others gathered in the cavernous auditorium of the hulking Great Hall of the People. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SOMALIA-PIRACY — Pirates hijack an oil tanker off the coast of Somalia carrying eight Sri Lankan crew members, Somali officials and piracy experts say, the first such seizure of a large commercial vessel on the crucial global trade route since 2012. By Abdi Guled and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 750 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-NUCLEAR ARMS — Pakistan vows to work to prevent non-nuclear states from gaining the technology that would put them on the path to acquiring nuclear weapons — even though both Islamabad and neighbor New Delhi have defied non-proliferation treaties to become competing nuclear powers. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 400 words, photos.

NEPAL-EARTHQUAKE CAMP — Authorities tear down hundreds of makeshift huts in Nepal's capital, using bulldozers to level the largest temporary camp housing people who were made homeless when a devastating earthquake rocked the country two years ago. By Binaj Gurubacharya. SENT: 370 words, photos.

KASHMIR-STATELESS FAMILIES — Hundreds of former Kashmiri militants who gave up their anti-India rebellion to return home are denied citizenship, jobs and admission for their children to schools. India says they don't qualify for a rehabilitation offer because they used the wrong border points. The former fighters say they had no other choice. By Aijaz Hussain. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN PUNISHMENT — Afghan officials say the Taliban have carried out another brutal punishment under their interpretation of Islamic law by cutting off a suspected thief's hand and foot in public. SENT: 130 words.

PAKISTAN-ASIAN UNION — Representatives of 23 Asian countries meet in Islamabad to talk about creating a regional block similar to the European Union. SENT: 130 words.

PAKISTAN-REFUGEES KILLED — A Pakistani police official says a truck loaded with sand toppled over, collapsing a mud shack and killing seven members of an Afghan refugee family living there. SENT: 130 words.

THAILAND-UN-ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES — Rights groups urge Thailand's government to enact legislation banning torture and forced disappearances as its human rights record comes under United Nations review. By Dake Kang. SENT: 450 words.

THAILAND-RHINOCEROS HORNS — Thai authorities seize 21 unusually large rhinoceros horns smuggled from Ethiopia worth almost $5 million. SENT: 300 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-TRUMP IMMIGRATION — The number of Americans who applied for New Zealand citizenship rose by 70 percent in the 12 weeks following the election of President Donald Trump compared to the same period a year earlier. By Nick Perry. SENT: 840 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-BEAUTY AND THE BEAST — Walt Disney has shelved the release of its new movie "Beauty and the Beast" in mainly Muslim Malaysia, even though film censors say it had been approved with a minor cut involving a "gay moment." By Eileen Ng. SENT: 320 words, photos, video.

AP APPOINTMENTS-ASIA-PACIFIC — The Associated Press names five of its journalists to its cross-format leadership team in the Asia-Pacific region, where the news organization is merging its text, photo and video operations to maximize coordination and speed. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Global stock markets drift in slow trading as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting, and a batch of economic and political events later this week. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 460 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOSHIBA — Troubled Japanese nuclear and electronics company Toshiba Corp. says it is considering selling its money-losing Westinghouse operations in the U.S. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 580 words, photos.

