Polish European lawmaker suspended over sexist remarks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament has suspended a Polish lawmaker for 10 days after he said during a debate that women should earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent.

Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that Janusz Korwin-Mikke will be suspended from parliamentary activities for 10 days, forfeit lawmakers' daily subsistence allowance for 30 days and be banned from representing the legislature for a year.

During a March 1 debate on the gender pay gap Korwin-Mikke, a radical right-winger who leads a marginal party, said: "Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent."

Tajani said he "will not tolerate such behavior" and added that "by offending all women, (Korwin-Mikke) displayed contempt for our most fundamental values."