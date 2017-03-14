  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2017/03/14 20:00

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 14, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;SW;8;81%;57%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;94;71;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;NE;7;52%;11%;9

Aleppo, Syria;59;41;Occasional rain;55;39;W;5;73%;75%;4

Algiers, Algeria;66;53;Mostly sunny;62;50;E;16;73%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;55;41;Clouds and sunshine;54;40;SW;7;78%;11%;2

Anchorage, United States;22;4;Periods of sun;20;6;N;12;52%;31%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;49;35;Mostly sunny;57;39;ESE;5;65%;8%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;29;7;Snow;24;7;ENE;7;77%;65%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;90;72;Clouds and sun;94;72;NE;9;58%;83%;7

Athens, Greece;60;44;A shower in places;58;43;N;7;67%;47%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;68;56;Sunny and nice;72;57;ESE;10;60%;1%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;73;51;Sunny and nice;79;55;ESE;8;34%;41%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;97;73;Couple of t-storms;93;75;NNW;5;68%;84%;10

Bangalore, India;85;69;A t-storm in spots;86;67;SE;7;60%;73%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;95;81;Some brightening;95;81;S;10;62%;33%;8

Barcelona, Spain;66;50;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNW;8;69%;3%;5

Beijing, China;59;34;Partly sunny, mild;61;37;ENE;5;30%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;51;34;Partly sunny;53;40;W;7;60%;52%;3

Berlin, Germany;52;44;A morning shower;53;37;WNW;12;61%;45%;3

Bogota, Colombia;68;51;A few showers;66;49;ESE;5;76%;70%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;85;67;A t-storm in spots;83;66;N;8;67%;73%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;52;37;Partly sunny;55;38;NW;11;65%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;57;47;A morning shower;55;43;ENE;5;67%;42%;2

Bucharest, Romania;51;39;Partly sunny;51;38;SW;5;65%;58%;4

Budapest, Hungary;52;30;Clouds and sun;56;37;NNW;8;63%;26%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;81;68;Cloudy, p.m. showers;75;62;NW;8;69%;93%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;87;62;A t-storm in spots;87;63;S;6;48%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;55;39;Mostly sunny;55;39;NNE;8;43%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;71;53;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;NW;9;41%;27%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;75;60;A shower or two;68;56;SSE;8;66%;58%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;81;67;Nice with some sun;83;66;NNE;3;54%;28%;11

Chennai, India;91;79;A shower;93;79;SE;6;70%;66%;10

Chicago, United States;27;19;Turning sunny, cold;31;20;WNW;12;54%;5%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;75;Afternoon showers;87;75;SW;6;78%;96%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;49;39;Partly sunny;48;39;W;16;62%;20%;2

Dakar, Senegal;85;67;Partial sunshine;79;68;NNW;9;75%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;66;48;Partly sunny;69;57;SE;10;50%;5%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;90;76;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ESE;6;71%;56%;8

Delhi, India;79;54;Partly sunny;83;57;NNW;7;41%;1%;8

Denver, United States;71;41;Clouds and sun, warm;76;44;SW;8;21%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;84;58;Hazy sunshine;90;57;E;5;45%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;88;75;A heavy thunderstorm;85;74;SW;6;77%;88%;6

Dublin, Ireland;56;43;A shower in spots;59;46;SW;10;79%;55%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;54;41;Spotty showers;58;43;NNE;8;40%;87%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;59;57;A shower or t-storm;63;58;ESE;31;73%;82%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;83;65;Low clouds;70;68;ENE;5;90%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;80;50;Mostly sunny, nice;79;50;SSE;5;55%;6%;9

Havana, Cuba;79;63;Mostly sunny;73;60;NNE;13;51%;1%;9

Helsinki, Finland;38;37;Mostly cloudy;43;33;W;12;79%;38%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;77;Nice with some sun;92;78;SE;8;64%;44%;9

Hong Kong, China;72;61;Low clouds;71;63;E;12;68%;43%;4

Honolulu, United States;84;71;Partly sunny;84;70;NE;7;64%;15%;9

Hyderabad, India;93;70;A p.m. t-storm;93;70;SE;6;49%;61%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;74;53;Mostly cloudy;69;51;NW;10;46%;9%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;44;42;A shower in places;49;41;WNW;8;72%;79%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;90;76;A thunderstorm;91;75;SW;6;75%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;86;69;Sun, some clouds;85;71;N;11;44%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;80;56;A t-storm in spots;77;55;WNW;7;55%;46%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;54;35;A little a.m. rain;51;37;NE;5;62%;72%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;83;64;Sunshine;90;66;NW;6;27%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;68;43;Variable cloudiness;73;46;S;5;53%;12%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;101;73;Sunny and very warm;101;71;N;16;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;42;33;A little p.m. rain;49;35;NW;7;67%;81%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;85;74;A p.m. shower or two;85;75;NNE;7;63%;78%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;91;73;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;W;5;69%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;87;62;Hazy sunshine;88;61;SSW;6;49%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;NNW;4;66%;66%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;55;40;A t-storm in spots;53;42;NE;8;75%;82%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;90;79;Cloudy with a shower;93;79;SSW;5;67%;43%;8

Lima, Peru;83;73;Rather cloudy;83;72;S;5;70%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;63;55;Partly sunny;69;50;NE;10;52%;23%;4

London, United Kingdom;57;44;Fog to sun;57;43;SW;6;76%;11%;2

Los Angeles, United States;84;57;Fog, then sun;82;57;SE;5;41%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;88;78;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SSW;6;75%;57%;5

Madrid, Spain;68;41;Mostly sunny, nice;67;37;E;6;48%;9%;5

Male, Maldives;86;79;A t-storm around;88;79;SSE;6;73%;94%;9

Manaus, Brazil;83;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;E;4;80%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;89;77;A shower in places;91;75;E;8;54%;56%;8

Melbourne, Australia;90;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;70;NNE;13;47%;51%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;70;48;Partly sunny;70;48;NE;5;44%;44%;13

Miami, United States;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;N;12;42%;6%;9

Minsk, Belarus;47;33;A little a.m. rain;42;32;WNW;9;76%;81%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;100;79;Some sun, pleasant;90;78;E;12;62%;25%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;79;62;Showers around;74;63;ESE;8;56%;86%;5

Montreal, Canada;22;18;Snow, blowing snow;24;11;WNW;18;73%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;44;27;Increasing clouds;43;35;SSW;9;63%;51%;2

Mumbai, India;97;64;Hazy sunshine;91;64;SSW;7;62%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;87;59;Sunny intervals;86;60;NNE;11;45%;27%;9

New York, United States;31;21;Snow at times;28;19;W;24;57%;64%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;65;45;Partial sunshine;60;43;W;6;56%;27%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;27;13;Partly sunny;23;-1;WNW;8;80%;11%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;52;37;A shower in spots;52;36;NW;13;56%;52%;5

Oslo, Norway;44;36;Sunny and mild;50;32;W;11;44%;1%;2

Ottawa, Canada;21;8;Cold with snow;20;5;NW;17;67%;75%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;E;6;72%;66%;8

Panama City, Panama;89;76;A t-storm in spots;92;76;NNW;11;65%;64%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;86;73;A shower in places;87;74;NE;8;68%;61%;9

Paris, France;60;46;Fog, then some sun;59;43;ENE;5;73%;5%;2

Perth, Australia;73;60;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;SSE;11;51%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;98;76;Clouds and sun;95;77;S;6;58%;71%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;N;7;80%;82%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;92;70;An afternoon shower;88;70;NE;5;56%;72%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;52;39;A morning shower;52;36;WNW;8;60%;48%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;52;24;Plenty of sunshine;51;23;WSW;5;44%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;62;48;Rain at times;65;48;NE;10;71%;86%;10

Rabat, Morocco;61;44;Turning out cloudy;64;50;SSE;6;72%;69%;6

Recife, Brazil;88;78;Showers around;87;77;ESE;7;67%;86%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;41;32;Rain and snow shower;38;32;S;12;69%;74%;1

Riga, Latvia;41;36;A morning shower;46;34;W;11;74%;76%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;85;73;ENE;7;71%;32%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;75;58;Partly sunny;79;61;SE;11;23%;63%;11

Rome, Italy;63;40;Sunshine;66;38;E;8;45%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;40;34;Rain/sleet shower;41;33;WSW;11;69%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;69;51;Mostly cloudy;62;53;WSW;8;84%;42%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;86;66;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ENE;12;56%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;84;73;A shower in places;84;74;SE;7;69%;49%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;78;64;Partly sunny;78;66;N;8;67%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;83;52;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;WSW;5;32%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;81;48;Sunny and pleasant;86;51;SSW;4;36%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;83;69;An afternoon shower;83;69;NE;5;73%;69%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;69;53;Mostly sunny;72;50;E;9;45%;4%;5

Seattle, United States;56;50;A touch of rain;53;42;SSW;8;77%;72%;1

Seoul, South Korea;52;30;Plenty of sun;53;29;WSW;4;34%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;54;41;Partly sunny;55;46;ESE;8;46%;25%;7

Singapore, Singapore;88;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NE;2;73%;56%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;52;32;Partly sunny;51;33;W;9;67%;29%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;73;Lots of sun, nice;83;74;E;13;67%;27%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;46;38;Sunny, breezy, mild;48;34;WNW;15;47%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;82;69;Showers and t-storms;78;70;NE;14;76%;90%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;61;56;Mostly cloudy;64;60;E;12;60%;39%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;38;35;A morning shower;41;32;W;14;73%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;47;34;Cloudy;52;40;NNE;6;46%;55%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;66;43;A shower or two;53;37;NNW;6;76%;84%;2

Tehran, Iran;61;44;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;NNE;7;28%;3%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;66;50;A morning shower;64;53;SW;9;58%;72%;3

Tirana, Albania;65;42;Nice with some sun;69;40;ENE;6;35%;2%;4

Tokyo, Japan;51;40;A touch of rain;47;38;N;14;68%;63%;3

Toronto, Canada;23;12;Cloudy, snow showers;24;15;NW;21;59%;62%;3

Tripoli, Libya;71;58;Periods of sun;67;56;E;16;69%;44%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;68;50;Mostly sunny;63;48;ENE;7;64%;10%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;37;3;Mostly sunny;39;10;ESE;6;48%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;53;43;An afternoon shower;50;37;SSE;4;56%;80%;3

Vienna, Austria;55;40;Periods of sun;57;38;NW;11;62%;26%;2

Vientiane, Laos;100;74;Hot with some sun;95;74;SE;7;44%;23%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;46;33;A shower or two;44;34;W;13;77%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;48;36;A little a.m. rain;51;34;WNW;13;68%;82%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;58;54;A stray shower;62;52;ESE;22;68%;41%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;98;68;Sunny and very warm;98;68;WSW;5;30%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;59;34;A touch of rain;51;34;ENE;2;58%;82%;4

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit