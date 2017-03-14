Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 14, 2017
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;SW;8;81%;57%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;94;71;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;NE;7;52%;11%;9
Aleppo, Syria;59;41;Occasional rain;55;39;W;5;73%;75%;4
Algiers, Algeria;66;53;Mostly sunny;62;50;E;16;73%;0%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;55;41;Clouds and sunshine;54;40;SW;7;78%;11%;2
Anchorage, United States;22;4;Periods of sun;20;6;N;12;52%;31%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;49;35;Mostly sunny;57;39;ESE;5;65%;8%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;29;7;Snow;24;7;ENE;7;77%;65%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;90;72;Clouds and sun;94;72;NE;9;58%;83%;7
Athens, Greece;60;44;A shower in places;58;43;N;7;67%;47%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;68;56;Sunny and nice;72;57;ESE;10;60%;1%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;73;51;Sunny and nice;79;55;ESE;8;34%;41%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;97;73;Couple of t-storms;93;75;NNW;5;68%;84%;10
Bangalore, India;85;69;A t-storm in spots;86;67;SE;7;60%;73%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;95;81;Some brightening;95;81;S;10;62%;33%;8
Barcelona, Spain;66;50;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNW;8;69%;3%;5
Beijing, China;59;34;Partly sunny, mild;61;37;ENE;5;30%;2%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;51;34;Partly sunny;53;40;W;7;60%;52%;3
Berlin, Germany;52;44;A morning shower;53;37;WNW;12;61%;45%;3
Bogota, Colombia;68;51;A few showers;66;49;ESE;5;76%;70%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;85;67;A t-storm in spots;83;66;N;8;67%;73%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;52;37;Partly sunny;55;38;NW;11;65%;27%;2
Brussels, Belgium;57;47;A morning shower;55;43;ENE;5;67%;42%;2
Bucharest, Romania;51;39;Partly sunny;51;38;SW;5;65%;58%;4
Budapest, Hungary;52;30;Clouds and sun;56;37;NNW;8;63%;26%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;81;68;Cloudy, p.m. showers;75;62;NW;8;69%;93%;4
Bujumbura, Burundi;87;62;A t-storm in spots;87;63;S;6;48%;65%;6
Busan, South Korea;55;39;Mostly sunny;55;39;NNE;8;43%;1%;6
Cairo, Egypt;71;53;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;NW;9;41%;27%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;75;60;A shower or two;68;56;SSE;8;66%;58%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;81;67;Nice with some sun;83;66;NNE;3;54%;28%;11
Chennai, India;91;79;A shower;93;79;SE;6;70%;66%;10
Chicago, United States;27;19;Turning sunny, cold;31;20;WNW;12;54%;5%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;75;Afternoon showers;87;75;SW;6;78%;96%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;49;39;Partly sunny;48;39;W;16;62%;20%;2
Dakar, Senegal;85;67;Partial sunshine;79;68;NNW;9;75%;0%;9
Dallas, United States;66;48;Partly sunny;69;57;SE;10;50%;5%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;90;76;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ESE;6;71%;56%;8
Delhi, India;79;54;Partly sunny;83;57;NNW;7;41%;1%;8
Denver, United States;71;41;Clouds and sun, warm;76;44;SW;8;21%;1%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;84;58;Hazy sunshine;90;57;E;5;45%;0%;9
Dili, East Timor;88;75;A heavy thunderstorm;85;74;SW;6;77%;88%;6
Dublin, Ireland;56;43;A shower in spots;59;46;SW;10;79%;55%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;54;41;Spotty showers;58;43;NNE;8;40%;87%;3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;59;57;A shower or t-storm;63;58;ESE;31;73%;82%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;83;65;Low clouds;70;68;ENE;5;90%;66%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;80;50;Mostly sunny, nice;79;50;SSE;5;55%;6%;9
Havana, Cuba;79;63;Mostly sunny;73;60;NNE;13;51%;1%;9
Helsinki, Finland;38;37;Mostly cloudy;43;33;W;12;79%;38%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;77;Nice with some sun;92;78;SE;8;64%;44%;9
Hong Kong, China;72;61;Low clouds;71;63;E;12;68%;43%;4
Honolulu, United States;84;71;Partly sunny;84;70;NE;7;64%;15%;9
Hyderabad, India;93;70;A p.m. t-storm;93;70;SE;6;49%;61%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;74;53;Mostly cloudy;69;51;NW;10;46%;9%;5
Istanbul, Turkey;44;42;A shower in places;49;41;WNW;8;72%;79%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;90;76;A thunderstorm;91;75;SW;6;75%;66%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;86;69;Sun, some clouds;85;71;N;11;44%;1%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;80;56;A t-storm in spots;77;55;WNW;7;55%;46%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;54;35;A little a.m. rain;51;37;NE;5;62%;72%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;83;64;Sunshine;90;66;NW;6;27%;0%;10
Kathmandu, Nepal;68;43;Variable cloudiness;73;46;S;5;53%;12%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;101;73;Sunny and very warm;101;71;N;16;10%;0%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;42;33;A little p.m. rain;49;35;NW;7;67%;81%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;85;74;A p.m. shower or two;85;75;NNE;7;63%;78%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;91;73;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;W;5;69%;55%;3
Kolkata, India;87;62;Hazy sunshine;88;61;SSW;6;49%;0%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;NNW;4;66%;66%;11
La Paz, Bolivia;55;40;A t-storm in spots;53;42;NE;8;75%;82%;10
Lagos, Nigeria;90;79;Cloudy with a shower;93;79;SSW;5;67%;43%;8
Lima, Peru;83;73;Rather cloudy;83;72;S;5;70%;44%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;63;55;Partly sunny;69;50;NE;10;52%;23%;4
London, United Kingdom;57;44;Fog to sun;57;43;SW;6;76%;11%;2
Los Angeles, United States;84;57;Fog, then sun;82;57;SE;5;41%;2%;6
Luanda, Angola;88;78;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SSW;6;75%;57%;5
Madrid, Spain;68;41;Mostly sunny, nice;67;37;E;6;48%;9%;5
Male, Maldives;86;79;A t-storm around;88;79;SSE;6;73%;94%;9
Manaus, Brazil;83;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;E;4;80%;79%;7
Manila, Philippines;89;77;A shower in places;91;75;E;8;54%;56%;8
Melbourne, Australia;90;68;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;70;NNE;13;47%;51%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;70;48;Partly sunny;70;48;NE;5;44%;44%;13
Miami, United States;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;N;12;42%;6%;9
Minsk, Belarus;47;33;A little a.m. rain;42;32;WNW;9;76%;81%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;100;79;Some sun, pleasant;90;78;E;12;62%;25%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;79;62;Showers around;74;63;ESE;8;56%;86%;5
Montreal, Canada;22;18;Snow, blowing snow;24;11;WNW;18;73%;88%;1
Moscow, Russia;44;27;Increasing clouds;43;35;SSW;9;63%;51%;2
Mumbai, India;97;64;Hazy sunshine;91;64;SSW;7;62%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;87;59;Sunny intervals;86;60;NNE;11;45%;27%;9
New York, United States;31;21;Snow at times;28;19;W;24;57%;64%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;65;45;Partial sunshine;60;43;W;6;56%;27%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;27;13;Partly sunny;23;-1;WNW;8;80%;11%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;52;37;A shower in spots;52;36;NW;13;56%;52%;5
Oslo, Norway;44;36;Sunny and mild;50;32;W;11;44%;1%;2
Ottawa, Canada;21;8;Cold with snow;20;5;NW;17;67%;75%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;E;6;72%;66%;8
Panama City, Panama;89;76;A t-storm in spots;92;76;NNW;11;65%;64%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;86;73;A shower in places;87;74;NE;8;68%;61%;9
Paris, France;60;46;Fog, then some sun;59;43;ENE;5;73%;5%;2
Perth, Australia;73;60;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;SSE;11;51%;1%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;98;76;Clouds and sun;95;77;S;6;58%;71%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;N;7;80%;82%;6
Port-au-prince, Haiti;92;70;An afternoon shower;88;70;NE;5;56%;72%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;52;39;A morning shower;52;36;WNW;8;60%;48%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;52;24;Plenty of sunshine;51;23;WSW;5;44%;0%;5
Quito, Ecuador;62;48;Rain at times;65;48;NE;10;71%;86%;10
Rabat, Morocco;61;44;Turning out cloudy;64;50;SSE;6;72%;69%;6
Recife, Brazil;88;78;Showers around;87;77;ESE;7;67%;86%;6
Reykjavik, Iceland;41;32;Rain and snow shower;38;32;S;12;69%;74%;1
Riga, Latvia;41;36;A morning shower;46;34;W;11;74%;76%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;85;73;ENE;7;71%;32%;8
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;75;58;Partly sunny;79;61;SE;11;23%;63%;11
Rome, Italy;63;40;Sunshine;66;38;E;8;45%;0%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;40;34;Rain/sleet shower;41;33;WSW;11;69%;67%;0
San Francisco, United States;69;51;Mostly cloudy;62;53;WSW;8;84%;42%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;86;66;A t-storm in spots;84;65;ENE;12;56%;64%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;84;73;A shower in places;84;74;SE;7;69%;49%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;78;64;Partly sunny;78;66;N;8;67%;44%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;83;52;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;WSW;5;32%;4%;14
Santiago, Chile;81;48;Sunny and pleasant;86;51;SSW;4;36%;2%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;83;69;An afternoon shower;83;69;NE;5;73%;69%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;69;53;Mostly sunny;72;50;E;9;45%;4%;5
Seattle, United States;56;50;A touch of rain;53;42;SSW;8;77%;72%;1
Seoul, South Korea;52;30;Plenty of sun;53;29;WSW;4;34%;0%;6
Shanghai, China;54;41;Partly sunny;55;46;ESE;8;46%;25%;7
Singapore, Singapore;88;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NE;2;73%;56%;11
Sofia, Bulgaria;52;32;Partly sunny;51;33;W;9;67%;29%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;73;Lots of sun, nice;83;74;E;13;67%;27%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;46;38;Sunny, breezy, mild;48;34;WNW;15;47%;0%;2
Sydney, Australia;82;69;Showers and t-storms;78;70;NE;14;76%;90%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;61;56;Mostly cloudy;64;60;E;12;60%;39%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;38;35;A morning shower;41;32;W;14;73%;74%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;47;34;Cloudy;52;40;NNE;6;46%;55%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;66;43;A shower or two;53;37;NNW;6;76%;84%;2
Tehran, Iran;61;44;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;NNE;7;28%;3%;7
Tel Aviv, Israel;66;50;A morning shower;64;53;SW;9;58%;72%;3
Tirana, Albania;65;42;Nice with some sun;69;40;ENE;6;35%;2%;4
Tokyo, Japan;51;40;A touch of rain;47;38;N;14;68%;63%;3
Toronto, Canada;23;12;Cloudy, snow showers;24;15;NW;21;59%;62%;3
Tripoli, Libya;71;58;Periods of sun;67;56;E;16;69%;44%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;68;50;Mostly sunny;63;48;ENE;7;64%;10%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;37;3;Mostly sunny;39;10;ESE;6;48%;0%;4
Vancouver, Canada;53;43;An afternoon shower;50;37;SSE;4;56%;80%;3
Vienna, Austria;55;40;Periods of sun;57;38;NW;11;62%;26%;2
Vientiane, Laos;100;74;Hot with some sun;95;74;SE;7;44%;23%;9
Vilnius, Lithuania;46;33;A shower or two;44;34;W;13;77%;84%;2
Warsaw, Poland;48;36;A little a.m. rain;51;34;WNW;13;68%;82%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;58;54;A stray shower;62;52;ESE;22;68%;41%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;98;68;Sunny and very warm;98;68;WSW;5;30%;0%;11
Yerevan, Armenia;59;34;A touch of rain;51;34;ENE;2;58%;82%;4
