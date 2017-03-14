Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 14, 2017
_____
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SW;12;81%;57%;8
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;35;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;NE;11;52%;11%;9
Aleppo, Syria;15;5;Occasional rain;13;4;W;8;73%;75%;4
Algiers, Algeria;19;12;Mostly sunny;17;10;E;26;73%;0%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;13;5;Clouds and sunshine;12;5;SW;12;78%;11%;2
Anchorage, United States;-6;-15;Periods of sun;-6;-15;N;20;52%;31%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;10;2;Mostly sunny;14;4;ESE;9;65%;8%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;-2;-14;Snow;-4;-14;ENE;11;77%;65%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;32;22;Clouds and sun;35;22;NE;14;58%;83%;7
Athens, Greece;16;7;A shower in places;14;6;N;11;67%;47%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;20;13;Sunny and nice;22;14;ESE;16;60%;1%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;23;10;Sunny and nice;26;13;ESE;14;34%;41%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;36;23;Couple of t-storms;34;24;NNW;9;68%;84%;10
Bangalore, India;29;20;A t-storm in spots;30;20;SE;12;60%;73%;11
Bangkok, Thailand;35;27;Some brightening;35;27;S;16;62%;33%;8
Barcelona, Spain;19;10;Mostly sunny;18;9;NNW;13;69%;3%;5
Beijing, China;15;1;Partly sunny, mild;16;3;ENE;8;30%;2%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;11;1;Partly sunny;11;4;W;11;60%;52%;3
Berlin, Germany;11;7;A morning shower;12;3;WNW;20;61%;45%;3
Bogota, Colombia;20;10;A few showers;19;10;ESE;8;76%;70%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;29;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;N;13;67%;73%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;11;3;Partly sunny;13;3;NW;17;65%;27%;2
Brussels, Belgium;14;8;A morning shower;13;6;ENE;8;67%;42%;2
Bucharest, Romania;10;4;Partly sunny;11;3;SW;8;65%;58%;4
Budapest, Hungary;11;-1;Clouds and sun;13;3;NNW;13;63%;26%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;27;20;Cloudy, p.m. showers;24;16;NW;13;69%;93%;4
Bujumbura, Burundi;30;17;A t-storm in spots;31;17;S;9;48%;65%;6
Busan, South Korea;13;4;Mostly sunny;13;4;NNE;12;43%;1%;6
Cairo, Egypt;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;NW;15;41%;27%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;24;16;A shower or two;20;13;SSE;12;66%;58%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;27;20;Nice with some sun;28;19;NNE;5;54%;28%;11
Chennai, India;33;26;A shower;34;26;SE;10;70%;66%;10
Chicago, United States;-3;-7;Turning sunny, cold;-1;-7;WNW;20;54%;5%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;SW;9;78%;96%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;9;4;Partly sunny;9;4;W;26;62%;20%;2
Dakar, Senegal;30;19;Partial sunshine;26;20;NNW;14;75%;0%;9
Dallas, United States;19;9;Partly sunny;21;14;SE;16;50%;5%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;32;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ESE;9;71%;56%;8
Delhi, India;26;12;Partly sunny;29;14;NNW;11;41%;1%;8
Denver, United States;22;5;Clouds and sun, warm;25;7;SW;13;21%;1%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;14;Hazy sunshine;32;14;E;9;45%;0%;9
Dili, East Timor;31;24;A heavy thunderstorm;29;23;SW;9;77%;88%;6
Dublin, Ireland;13;6;A shower in spots;15;8;SW;17;79%;55%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;12;5;Spotty showers;14;6;NNE;13;40%;87%;3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;15;14;A shower or t-storm;17;14;ESE;50;73%;82%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;28;18;Low clouds;21;20;ENE;8;90%;66%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;27;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;SSE;7;55%;6%;9
Havana, Cuba;26;17;Mostly sunny;23;16;NNE;21;51%;1%;9
Helsinki, Finland;3;3;Mostly cloudy;6;0;W;19;79%;38%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;25;Nice with some sun;33;25;SE;12;64%;44%;9
Hong Kong, China;22;16;Low clouds;22;17;E;20;68%;43%;4
Honolulu, United States;29;22;Partly sunny;29;21;NE;11;64%;15%;9
Hyderabad, India;34;21;A p.m. t-storm;34;21;SE;9;49%;61%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;23;12;Mostly cloudy;21;11;NW;16;46%;9%;5
Istanbul, Turkey;7;5;A shower in places;9;5;WNW;13;72%;79%;4
Jakarta, Indonesia;32;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;SW;10;75%;66%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;30;21;Sun, some clouds;29;22;N;17;44%;1%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;27;14;A t-storm in spots;25;13;WNW;11;55%;46%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;12;2;A little a.m. rain;11;3;NE;9;62%;72%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;28;18;Sunshine;32;19;NW;9;27%;0%;10
Kathmandu, Nepal;20;6;Variable cloudiness;23;8;S;9;53%;12%;8
Khartoum, Sudan;38;23;Sunny and very warm;39;22;N;26;10%;0%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;6;1;A little p.m. rain;10;1;NW;11;67%;81%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;NNE;12;63%;78%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;W;8;69%;55%;3
Kolkata, India;30;17;Hazy sunshine;31;16;SSW;10;49%;0%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;NNW;6;66%;66%;11
La Paz, Bolivia;13;5;A t-storm in spots;12;6;NE;13;75%;82%;10
Lagos, Nigeria;32;26;Cloudy with a shower;34;26;SSW;8;67%;43%;8
Lima, Peru;28;23;Rather cloudy;28;22;S;8;70%;44%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;17;13;Partly sunny;20;10;NE;16;52%;23%;4
London, United Kingdom;14;7;Fog to sun;14;6;SW;9;76%;11%;2
Los Angeles, United States;29;14;Fog, then sun;28;14;SE;9;41%;2%;6
Luanda, Angola;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;9;75%;57%;5
Madrid, Spain;20;5;Mostly sunny, nice;20;3;E;10;48%;9%;5
Male, Maldives;30;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;10;73%;94%;9
Manaus, Brazil;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;E;7;80%;79%;7
Manila, Philippines;32;25;A shower in places;33;24;E;14;54%;56%;8
Melbourne, Australia;32;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;21;NNE;21;47%;51%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;21;9;Partly sunny;21;9;NE;8;44%;44%;13
Miami, United States;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;N;20;42%;6%;9
Minsk, Belarus;8;0;A little a.m. rain;6;0;WNW;15;76%;81%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;38;26;Some sun, pleasant;32;26;E;19;62%;25%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;26;17;Showers around;23;17;ESE;12;56%;86%;5
Montreal, Canada;-5;-8;Snow, blowing snow;-5;-12;WNW;29;73%;88%;1
Moscow, Russia;6;-3;Increasing clouds;6;2;SSW;15;63%;51%;2
Mumbai, India;36;18;Hazy sunshine;33;18;SSW;11;62%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;30;15;Sunny intervals;30;15;NNE;18;45%;27%;9
New York, United States;0;-6;Snow at times;-2;-7;W;39;57%;64%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;18;7;Partial sunshine;15;6;W;9;56%;27%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;-3;-11;Partly sunny;-5;-18;WNW;13;80%;11%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;11;3;A shower in spots;11;2;NW;20;56%;52%;5
Oslo, Norway;7;2;Sunny and mild;10;0;W;18;44%;1%;2
Ottawa, Canada;-6;-13;Cold with snow;-7;-15;NW;27;67%;75%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;E;9;72%;66%;8
Panama City, Panama;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNW;18;65%;64%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;30;23;A shower in places;30;23;NE;12;68%;61%;9
Paris, France;15;8;Fog, then some sun;15;6;ENE;9;73%;5%;2
Perth, Australia;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;SSE;18;51%;1%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;37;24;Clouds and sun;35;25;S;9;58%;71%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;N;12;80%;82%;6
Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;NE;8;56%;72%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;11;4;A morning shower;11;2;WNW;13;60%;48%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;11;-5;Plenty of sunshine;11;-5;WSW;8;44%;0%;5
Quito, Ecuador;17;9;Rain at times;18;9;NE;17;71%;86%;10
Rabat, Morocco;16;7;Turning out cloudy;18;10;SSE;10;72%;69%;6
Recife, Brazil;31;25;Showers around;31;25;ESE;12;67%;86%;6
Reykjavik, Iceland;5;0;Rain and snow shower;3;0;S;19;69%;74%;1
Riga, Latvia;5;2;A morning shower;8;1;W;18;74%;76%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;11;71%;32%;8
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;24;14;Partly sunny;26;16;SE;18;23%;63%;11
Rome, Italy;17;4;Sunshine;19;3;E;13;45%;0%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;5;1;Rain/sleet shower;5;1;WSW;18;69%;67%;0
San Francisco, United States;20;10;Mostly cloudy;17;12;WSW;12;84%;42%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;30;19;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ENE;19;56%;64%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;29;23;A shower in places;29;23;SE;11;69%;49%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;26;18;Partly sunny;26;19;N;13;67%;44%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;28;11;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;WSW;8;32%;4%;14
Santiago, Chile;27;9;Sunny and pleasant;30;10;SSW;6;36%;2%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;An afternoon shower;28;21;NE;7;73%;69%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;20;12;Mostly sunny;22;10;E;15;45%;4%;5
Seattle, United States;13;10;A touch of rain;12;5;SSW;13;77%;72%;1
Seoul, South Korea;11;-1;Plenty of sun;12;-2;WSW;6;34%;0%;6
Shanghai, China;12;5;Partly sunny;13;8;ESE;13;46%;25%;7
Singapore, Singapore;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;4;73%;56%;11
Sofia, Bulgaria;11;0;Partly sunny;11;0;W;14;67%;29%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;Lots of sun, nice;28;23;E;21;67%;27%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;8;3;Sunny, breezy, mild;9;1;WNW;24;47%;0%;2
Sydney, Australia;28;21;Showers and t-storms;26;21;NE;23;76%;90%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;16;13;Mostly cloudy;18;16;E;19;60%;39%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;3;2;A morning shower;5;0;W;23;73%;74%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;9;1;Cloudy;11;5;NNE;9;46%;55%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;19;6;A shower or two;12;3;NNW;10;76%;84%;2
Tehran, Iran;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;NNE;11;28%;3%;7
Tel Aviv, Israel;19;10;A morning shower;18;12;SW;14;58%;72%;3
Tirana, Albania;19;6;Nice with some sun;21;4;ENE;9;35%;2%;4
Tokyo, Japan;11;4;A touch of rain;8;3;N;22;68%;63%;3
Toronto, Canada;-5;-11;Cloudy, snow showers;-4;-9;NW;34;59%;62%;3
Tripoli, Libya;22;14;Periods of sun;19;13;E;26;69%;44%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;20;10;Mostly sunny;17;9;ENE;12;64%;10%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;3;-16;Mostly sunny;4;-12;ESE;9;48%;0%;4
Vancouver, Canada;12;6;An afternoon shower;10;3;SSE;7;56%;80%;3
Vienna, Austria;13;5;Periods of sun;14;4;NW;18;62%;26%;2
Vientiane, Laos;38;24;Hot with some sun;35;23;SE;11;44%;23%;9
Vilnius, Lithuania;8;1;A shower or two;7;1;W;21;77%;84%;2
Warsaw, Poland;9;2;A little a.m. rain;10;1;WNW;21;68%;82%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;14;12;A stray shower;17;11;ESE;36;68%;41%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;37;20;Sunny and very warm;37;20;WSW;8;30%;0%;11
Yerevan, Armenia;15;1;A touch of rain;10;1;ENE;3;58%;82%;4
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius