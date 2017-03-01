International media cover charges against Taiwan ex-President Ma

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The announcement of indictments against former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou Tuesday over the leaking in 2013 of allegedly classified information during the probe of an opposition lawmaker received wide coverage in the international media.

The BBC reported how Ma ordered the contents of secretly recorded phone calls between senior legislator Ker Chien-ming and Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng be given to other government officials.

According to the prosecutors, “by giving this order, Mr. Ma broke laws on the protection of personal information, release of secrets, and communications security and surveillance,” the BBC reported.

“If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to three years for each charge,” the BBC wrote on its website.

The New York Times also reported on the indictments in the wiretapping case. “The Kuomintang’s loss of both the presidency and control of the legislature in the general election last year is widely attributed to Mr. Ma,” the newspaper reported, while also mentioning the Sunflower Movement which rose up against his pro-China policies.

“Prosecutors in Taiwan on Tuesday indicted the island’s China-friendly ex-president Ma Ying-jeou over the leaking of classified information involving suspected influence peddling by a powerful opposition lawmaker,” the Associated Press reported.

“Being a professional both teaching and practicing law, [Ma] should have known the public expect that their private communications or privacy must be protected … but he chose an improper way to deal with what he believed were political flaws and responsibilities involving Cabinet members,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted prosecutors as saying.

Bloomberg noted that the case has dragged on since 2013, when the allegations escalated into a full-scale power struggle between Ma and Wang.

“Ma was questioned more than three years ago in connection with the disclosures, but presidential immunity protected him until he left office in May,” the news service reported.

Bloomberg also noted that former Prosecutor General Huang Shyh-ming was convicted of improperly disclosing the information to Ma and was released when he paid a fine.