Bangladesh focused on rebounding against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim says that his team will not be distracted by the occasion of its centenary test and that it is focused on bouncing back from a crushing defeat in the first test against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, which gained test status 17 years ago, plays its 100th test when its takes the field at Colombo's P. Sara Oval on Wednesday.

Rahim says that he will treat the game like any other as Bangladesh trails Sri Lanka 0-1 in the two-match series after a 259-run loss in the first test in Galle last week.

A ceremony will be held before the match Wednesday to mark the centenary test.