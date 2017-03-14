EU: renewables made up 16.7 pct of energy mix in 2015

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union statistics show that renewable sources accounted for 16.7 percent of the bloc's energy consumption in 2015, nearly double the share a decade earlier.

EU statistics agency Eurostat said Tuesday that renewable energies' slice of the cake was up from 16.1 percent in 2014. In 2004, the first year for which data are available, the figure was only 8.5 percent.

The EU's target is to reach 20 percent across the bloc by 2020. Eurostat said that 11 of the 28 EU countries have already reached their own national targets for 2020.

In 2015 Sweden had by far the biggest share of renewable energy, which accounted for 53.9 percent of its total consumption. Luxembourg and Malta had the smallest share, with only 5 percent each.