Taiwan superstar Jay Chou spotted on budget flight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou (周杰倫) and his wife Hannah Quinlivan (昆凌) were spotted traveling on a budget flight from Paris to Barcelona, reports said Tuesday.

The singer and actor’s fortune has been estimated at NT$5 billion (US$161 million), but he nevertheless still traveled by low-cost airline on a ticket costing an estimated NT$2,800 (US$90) per person, Hong Kong’s Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

They boarded a flight by Spanish budget airline Vueling for the one-hour-and-35-minute trip to Barcelona last Sunday, according to a member of the public who sent pictures to the Hong Kong paper.

Earlier, Chou, 38, had posted photos on his Facebook page from his stay in London, where he has concerts planned at the Wembley Arena on Friday and Saturday.

His wife, Australian-Taiwanese model-actress Quinlivan, 23, is four months pregnant with a boy, the couple’s second child after daughter Hathaway was born in 2015.

While Chou has sold millions of records especially in Asia and featured on the cover of the Asian edition of TIME Magazine, he made his Hollywood debut by starring in the 2011 movie “The Green Hornet” with Seth Rogen. Last year, he also featured in “Now You See Me 2.”