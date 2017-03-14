Taipei rental assistance to reach NT$1.4B in 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Taipei City government announced it will roll out its new rental assistance program for low-income households in 2018, and will set aside a rental assistance budget of at least NT$1.4 billion (US$45.22 million), said Taipei City Department of Social Welfare Commissioner Hsu Li-min (許立民).

The Taipei City Government is ahead of the central government in offering rental assistance for low-income families for whom rent eats away nearly 20 to 25 percent of their total income.

The rental assistance program is expected to attract 25,000 applications. The number of registered low-income families in the city currently stands at 9,984, said Hsu.

Rental assistance previously offered by The Construction and Planning Agency of the Ministry of Interior (CPAMI) was NT$5,000 for all families with an annual income below NT$880,000 or monthly income less than NT$22,743.

The CPAMI rental assistance program was unfair since it did not take into account the economic situation of the family or the number of people in the household, said Hsu.

The city government’s newly proposed rental assistance program substantially raises financial assistance offered by CPAMI from NT$600 million-800 million to NT$1.4 billion.

Only households registered in Taipei will be eligible to apply for rental assistance that ranges from NT$1,000 to NT$11,000 per month, depending on the household income, said Hsu.

Tier Monthly family income (NT$) Rental assistance range per month (NT$) 1 15,544 2,500-11,000 2 30,631 1,500-9,500 3 53,067 1,000-7,000

The city government classifies low-income families into three tiers:

Tier 1:

Families with an average pre-tax monthly salary below NT$15,544, eligible for rental assistance ranging from NT$2,500 to a maximum of NT$11,000.



Families with an average pre-tax monthly salary below NT$15,544, eligible for rental assistance ranging from NT$2,500 to a maximum of NT$11,000. Tier 2:

Households with an average pre-tax monthly income of NT$30,631, can receive rental assistance ranging from NT$1,500 to NT$9,500.



Households with an average pre-tax monthly income of NT$30,631, can receive rental assistance ranging from NT$1,500 to NT$9,500. Tier 3:

Households on an average pre-tax monthly income of NT$53,067, can receive rental assistance from NT$1,000 to NT$7,000.

The current city government rental assistance is based on an income formula that might be different from actual household spending, said Wang Yeong-Tsyr (王永慈), Professor at the Graduate Institute of Social Work at National Taiwan Normal University.

The government should adjust housing taxes first, or landlords might try to raise rent once the rental assistance program is implemented, added Wang.

The city government should also take into consideration the type of housing rented in its subsidies, as rent per ping (3.36 square meters) varies for studios, apartments without elevators, or high-rise buildings, said Hsu Chia-hsin (徐佳馨), head of research at real estate agency H&B Business Group (住商不動產).

Meanwhile, many netizens criticized the exclusion of workers from other cities and counties residing in Taipei from rental assistance applications, since they comprise a large portion of the city's workforce.