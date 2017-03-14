Fast and Furious: Tomb Sweeping Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A netizen on Breaking News Community (爆料公社) posted photos of a full scale, yellow paper model of a Lamborghini with intricate detail created to honor their ancestors, all to be burned up on Tomb Sweeping Day (清明節).

Breaking News Community user 翁寬大 posted what was described as a "limited edition lightweight bull," which is a full scale paper model of a Lamborghini sports car complete with tricked-out rims, spoiler, and a luxurious fake leather interior.



Rear of paper Lamborghini. (Photo posted by Breaking News Community user 翁寬大)

The purpose of this simulated sports car is to burn for one's ancestors so they can enjoy some fast and furious fun in the afterlife. In many countries and overseas Chinese communities where Tomb Sweeping is observed, the living burn all matter of paper objects at the grave sites of their ancestors on this day so that they can utilize them in the afterlife. Examples of offerings burned include joss paper, gold ingots, iPhones, houses, cars, mahjong sets, furniture, and even passports.



Interior of paper Lamborghini. (Photo posted by Breaking News Community user 翁寬大)

Tomb Sweeping day is usually on April 4 or 5, though in Taiwan since 1975 it has always been held on April 5 to coincide with Chiang Kai-shek's passing on that day.