One-third of Taiwanese PhD holders may seek work abroad

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Up to 33 percent of PhD holders are willing to work abroad because “the domestic employment environment is not ideal” and salaries are higher overseas, according to a survey by the Science & Technology Policy Research and Information Center (STPI) released today.

The survey of 5,196 PhD holders, who were mostly employed at colleges and universities as teachers or researchers, also found that the majority expect to return to Taiwan in 10 years. Only 5.47 percent of those surveyed were employed in corporations.

Of the valid surveys, a third of respondents said they would be willing to work overseas in the next five years. The intention to work abroad declines with age, with 50.2 percent of PhD holders under the age of 35 willing to move overseas, which could lead to lack of talent in Taiwan.

Additional reasons for respondents to move abroad included optimism about globalization and gaining international experience, longing to work overseas, and obtaining more experience and skills. But the main reasons were the salaries and dissatisfaction with the work environment in Taiwan.

The survey found, however, that 77 percent of those willing to work abroad would like to return home. 89 percent of those willing to return would like to do so in 10 years.

STPI assistant researcher Lee Kuo-an (李國安) said that the most concerning findings in the survey is that few PhD holders work in related industries outside academia in Taiwan. Lee added that this trend likely leads more talent to leave Taiwan for other markets.

Lee said that there must be incentives to attract PhD talent to return home, especially as many would want to do so. "Many people do not come back because they do not see the employment needs of Taiwan," Lee noted.

STPI believes that if a country maintains a good relationship with its expatriates, such as India has, then the benefits of the relationships can be returned. In the case of Indian expats in the U.S., some have helped outsource jobs to India to improve the local economy.

The survey by STPI was sent to 40,191 people and 5,423 responded. 5,196 surveys were considered valid.