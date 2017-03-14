239 additional trains for Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, booking begins on March 17

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A total of 239 additional trains will be operated to cope with an influx of passengers during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday season, and tickets for the period will be open for booking at 00:00 on March 17, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced on Tuesday.



The TRA said the period to operate additional trains includes the day before and the day after the four-day holiday (April 1 - 4), spanning from March 31 to April 5.

Off-peak fares of 30 percent off regular prices will be offered for Shulin-Hualien and Shulin-Taitung trains during the holiday season, according to the TRA.

There will be 24 Fast Local Trains running between Shulin Station and Hualien Station every day during the period from April 1 to April 4, the TRA announced. These trains will make an additional stop at Dongshan Station for the convenience of passengers who plan to visit the 2017 Yilan Green Expo, the TRA announced.

Discount ticket prices are offered to passengers who take Fast Local Trains, with Taipei to Yilan for only NT$100 and Taipei to Hualien only NT$200, the TRA added.

Booking of Tze-Chiang Limited Express trains for people who reside in Hualien and Taitung Counties will begin at 6:00 on March 24, the railway authority said.