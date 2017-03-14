Taipei among top 100 cities in quality of living rankings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s Taipei City has been ranked 85th in the world in terms of quality of living, while Taichung City has been ranked 101th, according to a survey released by consulting giant Mercer on Tuesday.

Mercer conducts the Quality of Living survey annually to help multinational companies and other organizations compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments, according to the company.

The survey takes a number of factors into consideration, including a city’s political stability, crime levels, economic environment, personal and cultural freedom, health services, standard of education, transportation, housing and environment.

In this year’s rankings, which covered 231 cities worldwide, Taipei was placed 85th, while Taichung was 101th.

Compared to last year’s ranking, Taipei and Taichung both dropped two places from 83th and 99th, respectively.

Vienna snatched the first place for the 8th straight year, with the rest of the top 10 on the list filled mostly by European cities: Zurich (2), Munich (4), Dusseldorf (6), Frankfurt (7), Geneva (8), Copenhagen (9), and Basel (10), while Auckland (3) and Vancouver (5) were the only two non-European cities included in the top 10.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Singapore remains the highest ranking Asian city at 25, with Japan’s Tokyo (47), Kobe (50), Yokohama (51), Osaka (60), Nagoya (63), and South Korea’s Seoul (76) trailing behind.

Cities at the bottom of the global rankings were Iraq’s Baghdad, Bangui in the Central African Republic, Yemen's capital Sanaa, Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, Khartoum of Sudan, N'Djamena of Chad, and Syria’s Damascus.